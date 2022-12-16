Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero during his first day on the job. (Credit: Denver Public Schools)

DENVER (KDVR) – The leader of Denver Public Schools was recently honored alongside 24 other superintendents from across the country in order to bring some recognition to the efforts put forth to improve their schools.

DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero has been selected as a 2022 Superintendent to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association.

According to the NSPRA, the selection process was rather competitive this year after they received a record-breaking 60 nominations. That nominee pool was whittled down to 25 superintendents, whom Marrero was among.

(Credit: Denver Public Schools)

“I am very proud of the work that we have done to improve the way that we communicate with our community,” Marrero said. “We are constantly working to improve the ways that we connect with our families, staff and the Denver metro community so that everyone will know all of the amazing work that happens in our school communities every single day.”

The 25 selectees, all with less than five years of experience serving their respective districts as superintendent, were chosen based on their “innovative and effective use of technology to engage and inform the school community.”

Additionally, the level of focus directed toward expanding communication lines between students, their parents and the staff is also taken into account.

Marrero joins the 126 other superintendents who have received the honor since the 2015-2016 school year.