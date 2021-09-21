Alert for Colorado drivers: It’s mating season for elk and moose

DENVER (KDVR) — As people head to the mountains to see leaves changing colors, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding hikers and drivers the mating season for some big wildlife, known as the “rut,” could be a risk on the roads.

Late Sept. through mid-Oct. is the mating season for elk and moose, CPW says. During the rut, the animals are more active, potentially more aggressive near trails, and less aware when along roadways.

Wildlife officials say peak times for crashes with wildlife are at dawn and dusk, and areas with the highest number of crashes include:

Near the South Gap project

The 285 corridor

I-70 near Floyd Hill

“Even highways that are two lanes traffic and have a lot of vegetation along the roadways, those are ones to pay attention to,” CPW Northeast Deputy Regional Manager Shannon Schaller said.

Wildlife officials are also reminding hikers to keep dogs on a leash, and to give wildlife plenty of space.

“The animals tend to be more focused on the job at hand, they tend to be less tolerant of people, so yes, they would be more aggressive if they felt threatened,” Schaller said.