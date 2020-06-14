Alcohol takeout and delivery authorized until July 2021

DENVER (KDVR) — On Saturday, the Colorado House passed SB20-213, a bill that authorizes businesses with proper licensing to deliver alcohol beverages to customers and to allow customers to take the beverages off the licensed premises until July 1, 2021.

The bill passed 65-0. The Senate passed the bill earlier this week 34-1.

The Alcohol takeout and delivery bill will also allow beverages to be sold or delivered in a sealed container that complies with state licensing authority rules.

The following requirements are placed on the sale or delivery of alcohol beverages by retailers:

The customer must be 21 years of age or older;

If the governor has not declared an emergency, or the retailer is not a wholesaler, a manufacturer that operates a sales room, a brew pub, a vintner’s restaurant, or a distillery pub, the order may contain no more than 750 milliliters of vinous liquors and spirituous liquors and no more than 72 fluid ounces of malt liquors, fermented malt beverages, and hard cider;

If the governor has not declared an emergency or the retailer is not a wholesaler or manufacturer that operates a sales room, the retailer must derive no more than 50 percent of its gross annual revenues for sales of food and alcohol beverages from the sale of alcohol beverages through takeout orders and that the retailer delivers;

If the governor has not declared an emergency, the retailer must have a permit to sell takeout or deliver alcohol beverages; and

Delivery must be made by an employee of the licensee who is 21 years of age or older and who has satisfactorily completed seller and server training under the responsible vendor program.

The bill also directs the state licensing authority to adopt the following rules:

Specifying the types of containers to be used for delivery of alcohol beverages;

Creating a permit for retailers to engage in takeout and delivery of alcohol beverages;

Setting fees for takeout and delivery permits

The bill does not apply to caterers and repeals on July 1, 2021 .