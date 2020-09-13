Alaskan firefighters head home after fighting Colorado wildfires

DENVER (KDVR) — Dozens of firefighters from Alaska flew home Saturday afternoon, after spending two weeks in Colorado battling wildfires.

The 60 firefighters are mostly on hand crews and came to Colorado from all across Alaska. They helped battle the Cameron Peak and Grizzly Creek wildfires.

“I want to give a shout out to my crew,” Micheal Williams said, who works on a hand crew. “They did a really good job, working in some heat that they’re not used to.”

In the last two weeks, Colorado has experienced record-breaking temperatures. And besides that, the firefighters had to deal with the mountain elevation.

“It’s really hard,” Edgar Tall said. “Sometimes it’ll knock our lungs out.”

The firefighters will get a few days off. Then some of them will be right back on a plane to help out with other wildfires raging across the west.