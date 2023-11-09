DENVER (KDVR) — Seven-time Grammy award winner Alanis Morissette makes a stop on her nationwide tour in the Mile High City next summer.

The Canadian-American singer and songwriter hit the record books in 1995 with her album “Jagged Little Pill.” She’s been performing for over 30 years and still sells out shows.

Morissette sold out her 2021 world tour that celebrated 25 years of “Jagged Little Pill.” Selling over 500,000 tickets, the tour became the top female-fronted tour and one of the top worldwide tours in 2021.

You’ve probably heard her two popular songs “You Oughta Know” and “Ironic” on the radio even decades after they were released.

Morissette will be performing at Ball Arena towards the tail end of her tour on July 31, 2024. Joining her throughout the tour will be Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade.

Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, Nov. 14 for those with Citi Presale.

The general sale starts on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. local time at Alanis.com

She’ll move on to Salt Lake City and throughout the West Coast to finish up her tour in early August.