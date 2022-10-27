ALAMOSA, Colo. (KDVR) — A police officer and a man were shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in Alamosa, and a juvenile was taken into custody.

The police officer and man were each undergoing surgery after the shooting, the Alamosa Police Department said in a news release after 6 p.m. Further information about their conditions was not immediately available.

Police said they responded around 4:10 p.m. to a report of a fight in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue.

“Almost immediately when officers arrived, a juvenile suspect produced a handgun and shot an Alamosa Police Officer,” the department said in the release.

“Officers also found an adult male who had been shot near the location of where the Alamosa officer was shot,” the department said.

Police said the juvenile suspect was taken into custody there were “no further known dangers to the community.”

Anyone with information or who was a witness to the is asked to call the Alamosa Police Department at 719-589-2548 or email apdadmin@ci.alamosa.co.us.

