Airsoft gun in a boy’s waistband caused secure status at Centaurus High School in Lafayette (Photo courtesy: Lafayette Police Department)

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are reminding parents to discourage their kids from bringing airsoft weapons to school.

On Wednesday, a student in Lafayette was taken into custody after allegedly bringing an airsoft weapon onto the campus of Centaurus High School.

Airsoft guns are considered replica toy guns. Police have released a photo of the alleged airsoft weapon, allegedly found in the waistband of the student.

“We’re seeing kids try to mimic what they’re seeing other people doing,” Deputy Police Chief Brian Rosipajla said.

During the incident, the high school was put under secure status. Nobody was hurt.

Rosipajla is asking parents to have a conversation with their kids about the dangers of an airsoft gun looking like the real thing.