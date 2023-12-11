DENVER (KDVR) — Cargo workers at Denver International Airport announced they will be striking Monday morning.

Swissport employees who load and handle essential packages and freight at DIA said they delivered the strike notice Sunday night.

Striking workers say their main complaint is unsafe working conditions.

According to Swissport’s website, the company has provided airport ground services and managed a modern air cargo warehouse at DIA since 2006.

Workers say they are striking due to faulty and broken equipment, dangerous working temperatures at facilities and inadequate safety training.

They say the conditions are preventing them from making sure packages are delivered on time.

Earlier this year, Swissport workers at DIA alleged a warehouse fire broke out after a loading truck hit an exposed floor heating machine and no protections were in place.

Andrew Guttman, who works at Swissport as a cargo agent said:

“We’ve delivered petitions, filed multiple OSHA complaints, and Swissport has refused to address the real safety concerns that are putting our lives at risk on the job.”

The strike is set to last just one day beginning around 10 a.m. Monday.