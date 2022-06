GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The pilot of an airplane glider died in a crash at the Rifle Garfield County Airport late Thursday afternoon.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash at the airport at 5 p.m. A man piloting the glider died in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, per standard procedure.

The pilot’s identity will be released by the county coroner after his next-of-kin has been notified.