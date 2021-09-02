Airmail: Denver mail carrier caught on video launching package onto porch

DENVER (KDVR) — A not-so-special delivery made to a Denver man was captured on doorbell video.

A loud thud announced Sean White’s delivery had arrived at the front of his house.

“I heard a loud thump,” White said. “The mailman had already delivered the mail so I kind of thought, what is that?”

White said when he went outside to see what made such a thud, he was greeted by a neighbor.

“He said, ‘Hey, man. I hope your package is OK. Your mailman just chucked it up against the side of your house.'”

Inside the package was a heartfelt gift to a friend: an autumn Mickey Mouse wreath.

“Opened it and found that it was broken,” White said.

He shared the video on social media with a message to the U.S. Postal Service.

“I guess this is how the USPS delivers mail now,” White said.

White said it’s a moment he has to watch several times to believe.

“I watched the footage, over and over and over again,” he said.

“It was surprising that your mailman would throw something from your sidewalk up against the side of your house like that,” he said.

FOX31 reached out to the U.S Postal Service for comment on the incident but they never replied to our requests.

“We bought someone a gift and it just sucks to have it damaged by being flung up against the side of our house,” White said.