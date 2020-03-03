Airline ensures woman makes connection to Colorado Springs to see father one last time

Results
American Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Miami International Airport in 2015. (Photo: AFP PHOTO/ROBYN BECK)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — American Airlines went the extra mile to ensure a passenger got to Colorado Springs in time to see her father before he passed away.

According to The Points Guy, a woman named Lori T. was traveling for work when she received a call regarding her ill elderly father.

She booked the last flight of the night on American Airlines from Washington Dulles to Colorado Springs with a connection at Dallas-Fort Worth.

Lori’s flight from Dulles to Dallas was delayed on the ground by about an hour.

“I was sure I would miss my connect in DFW to COS, which would have meant an overnight in Dallas,” Lori told The Points Guy. “Not wanting to burst into tears in front of passengers, I wrote a note explaining my situation and asking if anything could be done to delay the connecting flight.”

A flight attendant took the message to the galley and returned with two notes.

The first note said the captain told dispatch about the situation and that the ground crew in Dallas would take Lori to her gate two terminals away.

“Our thoughts will be with you on your journey!” the note said.

The second note confirmed the gate transfer and said the flight to Colorado Springs would be delayed if necessary so Lori could board.

“I made it home in time to spend an extra day with my Dad, who passed away this morning. Thank you to Deanna and the Captain on AA2784 and to the Captain and crew on AA2347. I am eternally grateful for your compassion and kindness,” Lori said.

Incredible story from our community. ❤️ Lori T., one of the 80,000 members of the TPG Lounge Facebook group, shared a story about an @americanair team last week that held a flight so she could see her dad one last time. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ In her words: "After receiving an emergency call while on business regarding my ailing elderly Father, I booked the last flight home from IAD to COS [Colorado Springs]. After almost an hour delay on the ground at IAD, I was sure I would miss my connect in DFW to COS, which would have meant an overnight in Dallas. Not wanting to burst into tears in front of passengers, I wrote a note explaining my situation and asking if anything could be done to delay the connecting flight. The flight attendant curiously took my note to the galley and returned with the following notes [images 1 & 3]. Upon arrival at DFW, I was whisked to an awaiting AA ramp vehicle on the tarmac and driven to my gate 2 terminals away. I made it home in time to spend an extra day with my Dad, who passed away this morning. Thank you to Deanna and the Captain on AA2784 and to the Captain and crew on AA2347. I am eternally grateful for your compassion and kindness." Indeed, despite what you see making headlines, kindness, compassion and humanity does exist in the airline industry. Thank you to these @americanair teams that went the extra mile and made this happen; your work doesn't go unnoticed. Keep it up. 👏✈️

