Editor’s note: The original version of this story incorrectly identified the company that Fouquette is employed by.

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An Airlife employee was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, speeding and careless driving while he was on his way to work, the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said.

Aaron Fouquette, 40, was tailgating a deputy on Jan. 7 which prompted the deputy to follow him, according to the arrest affidavit. While following Fouquette, the deputy said Fouquette crossed the center yellow line and then sped over the double yellow lines to pass two cars.

The deputy followed Fouquette’s Acura as he was driving 70 mph in a marked 55 mph zone, according to the affidavit. When the deputy pulled Fouquette over on County Road 27 in Elizabeth, he reported seeing Foquette fumbling through his wallet when looking for his ID and said he smelled an unknown alcoholic beverage from the vehicle. Fouquette’s eyes were watery and bloodshot and his speech was slurred, the affidavit said.

Fouquette was asked to perform several sobriety tests, which the arresting deputy said he “did not perform them to the standard of a sober person.” The deputy gave him a breathalyzer test which he registered a blood alcohol content of .126, according to the arrest document.

Fouquette was dressed for work the deputy said and said he was on his way to the base in Hugo where he is employed by Airlife.