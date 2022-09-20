LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — First responders across northern Colorado participated in a full-scale drill of a simulated aircraft emergency Tuesday.

The two-hour drill took place at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland and began at 9 a.m.

According to the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, airport staff, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Loveland Police Department and Thompson Valley Medical Services were joined by crews from Poudre Fire Authority and Windsor-Severance Fire Protection District to respond to the scene of a simulated aircraft accident resulting in a fire on the airport’s main runway.

The airport said the two-hour exercise presented a no-fault, no-inspection learning opportunity for emergency personnel to respond to an aircraft accident as well as other large emergencies.

Crews working the drill responded to the following situations:

Needs of large numbers of injured survivors

Roles played by volunteers

Addressing safety and security needs at the scene

Extinguished active fire

Transport victims

The airport said feedback and evaluation will become part of the After Action Report and Improvement Plan that could create future changes in training, equipment and response procedures.

The exercise was closed to the public for safety concerns. The airport warned residents that smoke may have been visible.