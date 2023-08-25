DENVER (KDVR) — The first half of 2023 took the popular vacation rental site by storm with a 10% increase in bookings from last year. Airbnb’s new set of data names the most popular summer destinations by state. But in Colorado, it’s not Vail or Telluride.

Airbnb named Granby as the top travel destination in Colorado, which isn’t exactly a surprise because it’s surrounded by the Rockies and overlooks the Continental Divide.

While Granby is known for being a winter destination because it’s near ski resorts, ice skating and hot springs, plenty of people vacation in the summer for the quaint location and nearby lakes and hikes.

Out of all the listings in Granby, Airbnb said these three locations made the top of the list. Most of the rentals fit entire families from eight to 16 or more people.

Top listings:

Rocky Mountain National Park Views with hot tub

This rustic home sits just down the street from Ski Granby Ranch and about 30 minutes away from the Rocky Mountains. The house is decorated with light wooden panels and overlooks the mountains for a breathtaking sunrise.

Modern Mountain View with spectacular views

The modern mountain home offers an airy space with windows overlooking a lake in Grand County close to the Rockies. Spoiler alert: There’s a hot tub.

Barnwood Beauty | Pet-friendly retreat

The Saddle Ridge Lodge is in the Grand Elk neighborhood overlooking the mountains. It comes with amenities like an entertainment room, foosball, grill, egg smoker and a hot tub.