DENVER (KDVR) — Airbnb released some of the best places to stay in Colorado, and most are near the Denver area.
On Wednesday, Airbnb released a new feature called “Guest Favorites” which shows the most-loved spots around the world by ranking them on ratings, reviews and reliability.
Renters must have over 4.9 stars on average and less than 1% quality-related customer service issues on average. These spots are known for ease of check-in, cleanliness, listing accuracy, communication, location and value.
Airbnb calculated the top five places to stay in Colorado, most of which are fairly close to the Denver metro area.
Top 5 Airbnb spots in Colorado
- Historic Carriage House in Denver
- The Solargon in Hotchkiss
- Mtn View: Basecamp for Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park
- Curtis Park Alley Flat in Denver
- The Hillside Hideout in Colorado Springs
These stays aren’t out of the budget either. One night ranges from $77-$153, without fees, between all five spots.
These aren’t the only guest-loved spots in Colorado. Over 40% of the listings in Colorado were guest favorites. These five were just the highest ranked.
Whether you’re looking for a mountain stay, a tiny home or a local getaway, Denver has some of the best spots in the state.