DENVER (KDVR) — Airbnb released some of the best places to stay in Colorado, and most are near the Denver area.

On Wednesday, Airbnb released a new feature called “Guest Favorites” which shows the most-loved spots around the world by ranking them on ratings, reviews and reliability.

Renters must have over 4.9 stars on average and less than 1% quality-related customer service issues on average. These spots are known for ease of check-in, cleanliness, listing accuracy, communication, location and value.

Airbnb calculated the top five places to stay in Colorado, most of which are fairly close to the Denver metro area.

Top 5 Airbnb spots in Colorado

The Historic Carriage House (Courtesy of Airbnb)

The Solargon (Courtesy of Airbnb)

Mtn View: Basecamp for Rocky Mountain National Park (Courtesy of Airbnb)

Curtis Park Alley Flat (Courtesy of Airbnb)

The Hillside Hideout (Courtesy of Airbnb)

These stays aren’t out of the budget either. One night ranges from $77-$153, without fees, between all five spots.

These aren’t the only guest-loved spots in Colorado. Over 40% of the listings in Colorado were guest favorites. These five were just the highest ranked.

Whether you’re looking for a mountain stay, a tiny home or a local getaway, Denver has some of the best spots in the state.