Airbnb extends party ban through the summer

DENVER (KDVR) — Airbnb announced on Thursday that it’s extending its ban on parties through the end of the summer as concern around the spread of COVID-19 continues.

Airbnb said until further notice, the policy prohibits:

Gatherings of more than 16 people Until further notice, gatherings of more than 16 people—including both overnight guests and visitors—are not allowed, regardless of host authorization.

All disruptive parties and events

Guests who are reported for throwing a disruptive party or violating our rules on gatherings of more than 16 people are subject to suspension or removal from Airbnb’s platform, according to Thursday’s announcement.

Airbnb said it would reevaluate the policy at the end of the summer and provide an update at that time.