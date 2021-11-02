Airbnb cracks down on Denver NYE parties

DENVER (KDVR) — Airbnb is introducing new policies to prevent disruptive New Year’s Eve parties at rentals in Denver and across the globe.

Over 100 people attempting to book Denver properties were denied for New Year’s Eve in 2020, Airbnb said.

The plan includes a ban on one-night NYE bookings in entire home listings for guests without a history of positive reviews, Airbnb announced on Tuesday. Similar restrictions for two-night reservations in certain local and last-minute bookings by guests are also in place.

Guests with a history of positive reviews will not be subject to these restrictions, according to Airbnb.

Airbnb began a global party and event ban at all listings on Aug. 20, 2020. The policy prohibits:

Gatherings of more than 16 people Until further notice, gatherings of more than 16 people—including both overnight guests and visitors—are not allowed, regardless of host authorization.

All disruptive parties and events

A neighborhood support hotline was created in December, 2019. Neighbors of Airbnb rentals can contact the company with concerns about parties and other disruptive activities in the United States and many other countries.