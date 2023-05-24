DENVER (KDVR) — Airbnb, in an effort to crack down on party rentals, has put some restrictions on one- and two-night reservations for the upcoming holiday weekend, the company announced Wednesday.

The limitations will be in place both Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July weekend for short-term full-home reservations in Colorado and the rest of the U.S. Those types of reservations are flagged as higher-risk, the company said.

Airbnb implemented a similar block last year over Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends, which the company said, showed a decrease in reported disturbances.

“Over 300 people were deterred from booking entire home listings over Memorial Day weekend due to these defenses,” the company said.

The company is also encouraging neighbors of Airbnb rentals to report real-time disturbances if they believe a party is being thrown at the location.