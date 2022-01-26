Airbnb blocked thousands of parties in Denver in 2021

DENVER (KDVR) — Airbnb has released their year-end data outlining the end of unauthorized parties in Denver properties for 2021.

While the early stages of the pandemic caused bars and clubs to shut down, Airbnb saw a rise in gatherings inside their listings of private homes causing a ban on parties. In 2020, the company rolled out a new system that restricts certain guests from renting a property in Denver.

“In 2020, we announced a new product that restricts guests under the age of 25, without a history of positive reviews, from booking entire home listings in their local area under certain circumstances. These guests are still allowed to book private room listings where generally the Host lives on-site,” Airbnb said in a statement.

According to Airbnb, their 2021 data showed the anti-party block system blocked or redirected 2,500 people in Denver from booking a listing for an entire home.

Certain periods throughout the year are common for large gatherings, and the company strengthened its rules around certain holidays like Halloween or New Year’s Eve.

The specific ban targeted any guests looking to book one-night rentals for an entire home on busy holiday weekends. According to their data, this ban impacted 600 people over the Fourth of July, 650 over Halloween and 950 over New Year’s Eve.

Airbnb acknowledges not every guest planning to stay over a holiday weekend intended to throw a party, but the company believes this is a trade-off they are willing to make in order to protect Hosts and properties.