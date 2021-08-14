Air quality status: Ozone Action Alert Day extended, particulate matter level decreases

DENVER (KDVR) — The Action Alert Day was extended through midnight Saturday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Air Quality Council. The Front Range has been under an alert for more than a week due to high concentrations of ozone and fine particulates from wildfire smoke. However, the extensions have been through the following day so this extension is shorter than previous ones.

Ozone concentration numbers are a bit higher Saturday compared to the past two days. The Air Quality Index reading places the Front Range in the moderate category, meaning unusually sensitive people should refrain from being outside for extended periods of time.

The fine particulate matter gauge is down to moderate from unhealthy earlier in the week. That category targets unusually sensitive individuals, as well.

More smoke is forecast to move into the state from the West over the weekend, creating hazy skies and could increase the Action Alert.

What is an Action Alert Day? “An Action Day for fine particulate matter, carbon monoxide, ozone or other pollutants indicates that either current air quality is unhealthy or conditions are expected to worsen later in the day or on the next day. Action Days for air pollutants generally indicate that air quality will be in either the Unhealthy or Unhealthy-for-Sensitive-Groups categories according to the Air Quality Index. Action Days always convey overarching public health recommendations, and, according to season, trigger a variety of mandatory and voluntary pollution prevention measures.”