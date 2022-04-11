BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Health experts in Boulder County are taking the next steps to monitor the air quality in burn areas following the Marshall Fire.

“On the windy days, it’s flying all over the place. That’s the worry,” said Manisha Sangviker, whose home survived the Marshall Fire in Superior.

Sangviker had neighbors right across the street whose homes burned to the ground, and she was heartbroken for them.

“These are our friends. We know their kids go to school with ours,” Sangviker said.

Following the fire and now the cleanup, Sangviker said her family has had several worries about air quality, not only in their neighborhood but in other places around the county.

She received an email from Boulder County Public Health about the new real-time air quality data and alerts for areas affected by Marshall Fire.

“We kept getting calls from people in the community asking if the air was safe to breathe,” said Bill Hayes, the air quality coordinator for Boulder County Public Health.

According to the county: “Boulder County Public Health has strategically positioned up to 25 state-of-the-art air monitors throughout the affected areas and surrounding communities to provide instant, accurate information about air quality conditions, including dedicated monitors for all schools near burn areas.”

“We put eight at schools near Boulder Valley Schools in the burn area,” Hayes said.

People who live, work or travel in and around the Marshall Fire burn areas can now access the real-time air quality information and sign up to receive email and text alerts here.

“We’re concerned about dryer temperatures happening and wind suspending ash,” Hayes said.