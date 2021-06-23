Air Quality Health Advisory for Eagle and Routt counties

EAGLE COUNTY, ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An Air Quality Health Advisory has been set for both Eagle and southern Routt counties due to smoke from the Muddy Slide wildfire and the Sylvan wildfire.

Areas under the advisory within these counties include: Gypsum, Eagle, Edwards, Vail, Yampa, Toponas and Phippsburg. Moderate to heavy smoke is predicted for these areas.

The advisory will last until 9 a.m. Thursday, June 24. Colorado Air Pollution Division recommends those with respiratory illness, and the young and the elderly to stay indoors if the smoke gets thick. If visibility becomes less than five miles in the smoke, this is a good indicator that the smoke level is unhealthy.

For the latest smoke forecast, visit the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website.