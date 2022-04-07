DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for parts of the Eastern Plains as high winds continue to blow around the state Thursday.

The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Thursday. High wind warnings and fire restrictions are in effect on most of the Eastern Plains through 7 p.m. as well.

The counties affected, according to the CDPHE site are:

Morgan

Logan

Sedgwick

Phillips

Washington

Yuma

Lincoln

Kit Carson

Cheyenne

Kiowa

Fort Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Akron, Wray, Hugo, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, and Eads are all specific locations experiencing heavier winds creating blowing dust in the air.

CDPHE advises people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children in the affected area should reduce prolonged or heavy indoor and outdoor exertion.