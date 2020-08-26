Air, ground crews respond to new wildfire north of Rifle

RIFLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters responded Tuesday evening to a new wildfire burning north of Rifle.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the fire’s exact location. However, according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center, it is located north of Rifle Gap, which is north of the town of Rifle in Garfield County.

Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and air. At least three large air tankers and a helicopter are responding to the area.

Colorado River Fire Rescue said one of its crews is on the ground working with the US Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information about the fire becomes available.