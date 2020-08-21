Air, ground crews battling new wildfire near Wolcott

WOLCOTT, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews responded Thursday afternoon to a wildfire near Wolcott in Eagle County.

The fire is burning near a zipline in an area south of Horse Mountain Ranch, which is under a pre-evacuation notice.

According to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center, the fire is being called the Ruby Creek Fire.

Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and air. According to the RMACC, six air resources are being utilized, including two large air tankers.

The larger Grizzly Creek Fire is burning west of the new wildfire.

The cause and acreage of the fire is currently unknown.

Shannon Lukens contributed to this report.