DENVER (KDVR) — The historic rivalry between the Falcons and the Black Knights will happen in Denver as Empower Field at Mile High is set to host the Air Force Academy’s home game against Army.

On Sunday during the Broncos’ first home game of the 2022 season, it was announced that Empower Field will play host to Air Force’s home game against Army on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

According to Empower Field, the Nov. 4 game will be the first time the stadium has hosted the Air Force-Army rivalry.

“We would like to thank [Director of Athletics] Nathan Pine and the staff at the Air Force Academy for the opportunity to host the Air Force Falcons and Army Black Knights at Empower Field at Mile High,” Sr. Director of Events & Booking Jon Applegate said. “Our stadium, along with Denver Sports Commission, look forward to hosting fans & service members from Colorado Springs and across the country for this celebrated matchup.”

Mark it in your calendars, tickets to the game will go on sale in February of 2023. The stadium said all Air Force football season ticket holders will receive tickets to the game included in their 2023 season ticket purchase.

“We are looking forward to partnering with the Denver Broncos to host the Air Force vs. Army game next season,” Air Force Director of Athletics Nathan Pine said. “Construction on our east side renovation project will not allow us to showcase the service academy rivalry game in Falcon Stadium the way we want to. While the end result at Falcon Stadium will be well worth it, hosting the game at Empower Field in 2023 and working closely with the Broncos staff will create a memorable experience for our players and our fans and will keep the important advantage of playing this game in Colorado.”

Kickoff time for the game will be announced at a later date.

Anyone interested in being contacted about tickets to the game can complete an interest form on the Air Force Academy’s website.