COLORADO SPRINGS — An Air Force Academy cadet has died more than a week after he suffered serious injuries during a skateboard crash on campus.

The academy announced Cadet 4th Class Ryong Adams’s death Wednesday, 10 days after he was hospitalized for severe head injuries on April 23. His skateboarding crash happened on his own time and was not connected to school activities.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Cadet 4th Class Ryong Adams,” said U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark. “Ryong was a dedicated cadet and served our nation as an enlisted Airman before his arrival at our Preparatory School. He worked hard to join the cadet wing, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Ryong’s family and all of the lives he touched at USAFA and in the Air Force.”