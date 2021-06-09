Air Force Academy alumni Griffin Jax earns promotion to the Majors

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JUNE 8: Griffin Jax #83 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees in his Major League debut in the ninth inning of the game at Target Field on June 8, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Yankees defeated the Twins 8-4. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Jumping in head-first is nothing new to Griffin Jax, the first Air Force Academy graduate to ever rise out of the farm leagues.

Sure, the 26-year-old has parachuted out of airplanes over 200 times; but pitching in a Major League Baseball game is not a big deal.

Congrats to Griffin Jax for making his MLB debut last night for the Twins.



He becomes the first Air Force Academy graduate to make the big leagues.



"I’m truly grateful and excited to represent the Air Force in this capacity." pic.twitter.com/GPWgRuhq4Q — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) June 9, 2021

“Its truly unbelievable and Im shocked,” said Jax as he joined the Twins 40-man roster on June 5. “It just puts a smile on his face.”

In an 8-4 loss to the New York Yankees, Jax made history by becoming the first graduate of the Air Force Academy to appear in an MLB game.

Jax made his debut in the top of the ninth inning, giving up home runs to Gary Sánchez and Miguel Andújar, but he recorded his first strikeout in the same outing.

Minnesota drafted Jax in the third round of the 2016 draft and he continues to serve as a first lieutenant in the Air Force Reserve.

“The path I took to this point has been really unique and it helped formulate and mold me into a different type of person,” said the former Cherry Creek High School and Falcon pitcher. “Going through the service academy is not for everybody. It takes a different kid out of high school growing up, one that really understands more about themselves and one that’s more mentally mature. I’m truly grateful and excited to represent the Air Force in this capacity.”