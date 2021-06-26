Air Force Academy cadet dies in Texas plane crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – An Air Force Academy cadet has been confirmed as one of two people who died in a single-engine crash in Cleburne, Texas, on Thursday.

Cadet Second Class Nick Duran, 20, was at home in Texas on leave at the time of the crash.

“The Cadet Wing has suffered the loss of a great friend, teammate and future warfighter with the tragic death of one of our cadets,” said Brig. Gen. Paul Moga, Commandant of Cadets, in a statement. “We offer our deepest condolences to Nick’s family and friends as we all mourn this loss. Forever to be missed but, never to be forgotten.”

Duran loved flying and dreamed of becoming an Air Force fighter pilot, according to the Air Force Academy. He was majoring in management with a minor in Spanish and was involved in many activities outside the classroom, including mentoring basic cadets and working to create an aviation club.

Duran, who was part of the class of 2023, spent two years in Cadet Squadron 29 and was a member of the 2020 USAFA baseball team.

The Air Force Academy said his friends describe him as a patriot at heart, an inspiration to live selflessly, and say he always remembered and honored our fallen heroes.

Academy leaders, the chaplain’s office and mental health professionals are providing support and grief counseling to cadets, faculty and staff.