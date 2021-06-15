Air conditioner repair appointments running on extended delay

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s one air conditioning call after another for Christian Vassilaros, a senior service technician at Plumbline Services.

The scorching temperatures are pushing some AC units to the max.

“That’s when really the components that were going to fail, are going to fail,” he said.

Vassilaros was dispatched to one home in Centennial where the AC has been out for days.

“It stopped blowing cold air,” said homeowner Steve Rice.

The family is using fans but say it has been tough.

Plus, it took several days to get an appointment with a company. So many heating and cooling companies are swamped with calls.

“It took a while,” Rice said.

His AC unit is 20 years old. After some tests, he got the bad news. He needs a whole new unit, which is a major expense. But he does have some advice for other homeowners.

“I would say do the maintenance on the one that you have. Get out there with your hose, clean out the coils, do the things they tell you to do which I have never done,” he said.

Technicians suggest getting a licensed professional to check your unit routinely. They say keep your unit clean and remember to change your filters.