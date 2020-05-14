Air Care Colorado to resume emissions testing at 10 emissions inspection stations

DENVER (KDVR) — Air Care Colorado will resume vehicle emissions testing at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 15 at 10 Air Care Colorado (ACC) emissions inspection stations.

The emissions inspections stations that will open Friday are shown below:

Arvada, 5185 Marshall St., Arvada, CO, 80002

Boulder, 5655 Airport Blvd., Boulder, CO, 80301

Broomfield, 11609 Teller St., Broomfield, CO, 80020

County Line, 8494 S. Colorado Blvd., Littleton, CO, 80126

Denver Southeast, 10190 E. Warren Ave., Denver, CO, 80231

Ft. Collins, 835 SE Frontage Rd., Ft. Collins, CO, 80524

Greeley, 2844 W. 30th St., Greeley, CO, 80631

Northglenn, 1950 E/ 112th Ave., Northglenn, CO, 80233

Sheridan, 2802 W. Mansfield Ave., Sheridan, CO, 80110

Stapleton, 12042 E. 30th Ave., Aurora, CO, 80010

ACC says testing volume is expected to be extremely heavy the first few weeks of reopening. They advise motorists with registration renewals that are due in May to wait until June to get an emissions inspection.

According to a press release from ACC, “May registrations will not be late as there is a 30-day grace period following the last day of each renewal month.”

Additionally, they are urging motorists who applied for and received Registration Extension letters from the Division of Motor Vehicle to also wait to get their inspections until June.

Those motorists have until June 26 to register their vehicles.

ACC says that March and April renewals should get their inspections as soon as possible. No late fees will be assessed for a short period after the emissions program resumes.

Safety procedures have been put in place to help ensure social distancing during the testing process and limit contact points to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Emissions inspectors will wear masks and gloves at all times and practice social distancing as much as possible. Additionally, they will periodically clean and disinfect surfaces.

Motorists are required to wear masks and practice social distancing as well.

Only one person is allowed per vehicle.

Customers who have vehicles from model year 2000 and newer or model year 1981 and older will pay from their vehicles.

Customers who are getting emissions tests for vehicles between model years 1982 and 1999 will wait in a booth while their vehicles are tested.

No more than three customers are allowed in a booth at one time. They will also have to maintain six feet of distance at all times.

One customer will pay at a time as they exit the booth.

“While we are expecting an unprecedented number of vehicles, ACC is committed to getting all motorists through the testing process as safely and quickly as possible,” said Air Care Colorado Program Manager Chuck Purnell. “If necessary, this could include extending or changing testing hours — our priority is protecting Coloradans and their health and well-being.”

Motorists can find new testing procedures, safety information and suggested times for testing here. Motorists can also call the Air Care Colorado hotline at 303-456-7090.