DENVER (KDVR) — Last week, 5-year-old Aidan Gleason graduated from Anchor Center School for Blind Children.

The collaboration to celebrate his big accomplishment brought together talented folks for a project they won’t forget.

“We didn’t know if he would walk or talk or be communicative but despite all of his challenges, he is all over the place,” Adam, Aidan’s father, said.

Aiden was born with disabilities that include visual impairment.

He’s a very happy boy learning about the world around him and his place in it.

“We use songs in therapy, we’ve made up so many songs about bath time, potty time, going up the stairs,” Elizabeth, Aidan’s mother, said.

Elizabeth and Adam celebrated his graduation from preschool, in part, with his favorite thing in the world: his toy police car.

“He will drive that around the house,” Adam said, “he loves looking at the lights, that’s something with this vision he can really see and distinguish.”

His police car is the inspiration for his song, thanks to the nonprofit, “Sing Me a Story” and University of Denver music student and composer, Paige Newman.

“The root of the story for me was just joy, just pure joy,” Newman said.

Jordan Cash, a choir teacher at Mountain Vista High School, conducted Aidan’s song.

“You can really hear the joy that you would hear from a 5-year-old talking about his favorite thing in the world,” Cash said.

The song took Newman three months to write and compose, at first, on her computer.

“There are things that software could never replicate,” Newman said. “The human aspect of the performance and that’s really what that performance was, it just was brought to life.”

“It really almost made you tear up from the beginning,” Adam said, “because it was such a special moment to hear your child’s name sung by a full choir, a song that he wrote in a way, I would say overwhelming is the word I think of.”

“When you have a kid with special needs, a lot of times you worry. You worry about how life will be for him, if he’ll be accepted, if he’ll be celebrated,” Adam said.

The collaboration was a celebration of what Aidan has accomplished.

“Watching Aidan’s reaction was just amazing,” Newman said, “I was so happy he liked it and that was just the best part.”

“It was so cool to be part of something bigger than just my little concert,” Cash said.

It was a moment to celebrate a boy, his toy car and a happy life with many more accomplishments left to achieve.

“He’ll go into kindergarten next year and we’ll be doing five days of school a week,” Elizabeth said.

“It gives us a lot of hope,” Adam said. “It gives us a lot of strength as we move forward, as we look to Aidan’s future and what it might hold and what Aidan might do in his life.”