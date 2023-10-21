FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (KDVR) — On Saturday morning, the Federal Heights Fire Department and Red Cross Colorado teamed up to install free smoke alarms inside Federal Heights homes.

The event was part of Fire Prevention Month.

The Red Cross said house fires tragically claim seven lives daily. However, working smoke alarms can reduce the risk of death by fire by 50 percent.

The agency urged people to have an escape plan, practice the two-minute drill with loved ones and check their smoke alarms regularly.

The Red Cross Colorado installs smoke alarms in the summer, as well. You can visit SoundTheAlarm.Org/Colorado to make an appointment and get more information.