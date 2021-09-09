‘Ag-tourism’ lets you see bison up close and personal

LIMON, Colo. (KDVR) — An increasing number of farms and ranches throughout Colorado are participating in what is called “ag-tourism.”

It is a way to augment their annual income by allowing visitors to come and see what ranches and farms are really like.

Even in the best of times, farming and ranching is a hard way to make a living. Ray Thieman, owner of Prairie Ridge Bison Ranch in Limon, knows this.

”Ag tourism is bringing out a group of people to enjoy what we do naturally, and that is raise livestock, raise crops, being in agriculture, sharing that experience with the public,” said Thieman.

In addition to raising bison for food, Thieman now charges people to come out to his ranch and get up close and personal with the legendary and indigenous creatures.

”Not only do we get close, but you get to experience good, healthy animals that are on the plains in their natural state,” said Thieman.

Bison customers can purchase processed and frozen bison meat.

Ag-tourism provides much needed income for Colorado ranchers and farmers. It’s also a great learning experience to see, firsthand, where food comes from.