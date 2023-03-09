DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado attorney general continues to cross Colorado, listening to feedback about a possible merger between two supermarket chains.

Kroeger and Albertsons — the parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway, respectively —are in discussions to merge, with an eye on 2024.

Attorney General Phil Weiser has scheduled so-called “listening sessions” in different cities and towns around the state.

On Thursday night, the one-hour session was held at Bruce Randolph School.

“We’re committed to evaluating the practical consequences of this merger, looking at past mergers, looking at what this market is composed of,” Weiser said.

The next meeting is set for March 22 in Cañon City.