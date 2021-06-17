After tornado tests system, Brighton inspects its sirens

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Cities in one of Colorado’s most active tornado zones continue to improve warning systems after residents show growing concern.

A big focus is on Adams and Weld counties.

Some residents say they couldn’t hear sirens in Brighton when a tornado tore through the area earlier this month, but emergency officials conducted a monthly test and determined all sirens are working properly.

Police chief Paul Southard told the FOX31 Problem Solvers that no one has been at risk from any siren malfunctions.

Brighton says 12 sirens protect roughly 42,000 residents in this area but police say there’s something you should do when you hear one of them.

“What happens is people will come out of their homes or out of a building they’re in to see what’s going on, and that’s not what we want what we want people to do is seek shelter,” Southard said.

Brighton’s police chief told the Problem Solvers that if a tornado is in the designated zone, residents will hear the siren.

The CodeRed system sends alerts with information about what to do to cell phones that belong to residents who have enrolled in the program.

If a tornado is not in the designated zone residents will not recieve a CodeRed alert Residents can sign up for alerts on the city’s website.