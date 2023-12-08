COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The driver accused of hitting four first responders on Interstate 76 on Thursday night may have been driving under the influence.

Benjamin Winters, 24, now faces DUI charges after the crash in Commerce City. The two officers and two firefighters who were hit all are expected to be OK, with one recovering from surgery Friday night.

Drunk driving: ‘It’s got to stop’

Responding to an increase in DUIs has law enforcement and firefighters frustrated. State troopers said Thursday night’s crash could have been so much worse.

“We want people to change their driving behavior for the safety of everyone,” said Joanna Smalls, public information officer for the Commerce City Police Department.

“We keep saying it, but it needs to stop now,” said Master Trooper Gary Cutler, with Colorado State Patrol.

“It’s got to stop,” South Adams County Fire Chief Ken Koger said.

First responders are pleading with drivers to think twice before drinking and driving.

“If you know someone who is doing this kind of stuff, have these conversations with them, because we’re doing everything we possibly can,” Cutler said.

Joanna Small, Commerce City Police Department; Master Trooper Gary Cutler, Colorado State Patrol; and Ken Koger, South Adams County Fire chief (KDVR)

The crash Thursday night had lanes on I-76 blocked off for five hours.

Here is a timeline of events:

8:30 p.m. First responders arrive on scene for single-vehicle DUI collision

30 minutes later, a suspected drunk driver went around the barricades, striking four responders at the scene

“All were outside of their vehicle at the time,” Cutler said.

Cutler said last year, Colorado State Patrol responded to 251 impaired crashes in Adams County alone.

“It’s been ridiculous,” Cutler said. “We’re getting to a point where we absolutely need the public’s help.”

First responders are seeing the problem get worse. That includes a situation back in July, when a trooper working a crash scene had to jump off a bridge to avoid a suspected drunk driver.

“We’re blocking the roads, giant vehicles, we got people directing traffic, we’ve got cones, and this is still not enough that we cannot keep people out of these zones that are hurting our personnel. So this is what we need to have happen,” Cutler said.

Back in 2015, a drunk driver hit and killed Trooper Jamie Jursevics while she was directing traffic around a crash. The next year, Trooper Cody Donahue was hit and killed as he was investigating a crash scene on Interstate 25.

In 2017, Colorado passed a law increasing penalties for drivers who fail to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles. In 2023, a new law took effect requiring drivers to move over for any vehicle with its hazards flashing.