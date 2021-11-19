After 9 students shot in a school week, Aurora parents are scared — but unsurprised

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — After a shooting that wounded three students in the Hinkley High School parking lot Friday, parents and students are worried about what this means for the future of kids learning on campus.

“We just heard kids screaming outside then some gunshots,” Esmeralda Luna, a sophomore at Hinkley High School, said.

Luna said the amount of violence that continues to happen on Aurora Public Schools campuses has her constantly paranoid going into the classroom.

“I really feel unsafe at school. Sometimes I want to go back to online school,” Luna said.

She said when events like this happen, it also leaves her grandmother unsettled. She does not want Luna to attend school in person any longer.

“Two shootings in a week — it’s real scary,” Luna said.

‘They are shooting again, but I’m used to it’

Some APS parents, unsurprised by the violence near the campuses, are now looking for other places to live for safety reasons.

“It’s scary. It’s scary. As a mother, you worry,” said Raeshaun James, who has a daughter in an APS elementary school. “Bullets don’t have a name, so kids could be out here getting hit.”

James and her family live near Hinkley High School. She said her daughter, who is 6 years old, does not play outside because gunfire could erupt at any moment.

“She said to me, ‘They are shooting again, but I’m used to it,'” James said.

James said her daughter’s elementary school was locked down after the shooting. Now, her focus is getting her family moved to a new area of town.

“When you live in a ghetto area, it’s bound to happen. A lot of people carry around guns and a ton of them are youth, and they don’t think, and that’s why we have a lot of shootings,” James said.

Chanon Davis, a friend of James who also has a student in APS schools, said she has put her 9-year-old daughter through training to learn how to use a gun. Davis said she wants her daughter to be able to protect herself.

“She’s certified to be able to shoot for her protection, which is sad because you shouldn’t have to do that with a 9-year-old,” Davis said.

Davis said she believes teens are getting their hands on weapons through adults in the community.

“People don’t care about other people’s children,” Davis said. “If you have the money, you can get it.”

