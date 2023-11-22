Content warning: The video below may be difficult to watch.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County school district and sheriff’s office have resolved a lawsuit with a local family and agreed to safety improvements for students with special needs.

The ACLU of Colorado filed a lawsuit against the Douglas County School District, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and specific school resource officers in 2021 on behalf of an 11-year-old boy with autism.

The boy was handcuffed and left in a patrol car for hours after an incident with another student. There is police body camera video showing how the 11-year-old was handled.

“He unfortunately harmed himself in the back of the car, becoming so dysregulated based on what had happened to him. He was also then taken to a juvenile center, and his parents had to bond him out for $2,500,” said Sara Neel, an ACLU attorney.

SROs to get more info about student needs

While the district and sheriff’s office have denied any wrongdoing, they have agreed to safety advancements.

“In this case, the school resource officers were unaware of what the de-escalation plan was for our client and therefore did not implement it. And so we’ve got an agreement that the school resource officers will be trained and have access to and the ability to review and understand what those behavior improvement plans are for each student,” Neel said.

Here is the list of changes presented by DCSD and DCSO:

Any SRO assigned to a DCSD school must complete training on interacting with people with disabilities, which has been specifically designed for law enforcement;

SROs shall have access to student Behavioral Intervention Plans (BIPs) consistent with the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, and SROs shall make reasonable efforts to comply with such plans when interacting with students. This includes the requirement that SROs specifically review, on an annual basis, any BIP for students with an Individualized Education Program (IEP) who have previously demonstrated behavior that poses a safety risk to themselves or others;

School administrators and licensed mental health staff shall receive annual training regarding SRO roles and responsibilities, including that: (i) SROs are not responsible for requests to resolve routine discipline matters involving students; (ii) where practical, DCSD staff should contact school building administrators to make a determination as to whether to call SROs regarding a dysregulated student who has an IEP; and (iii) for incidents involving a student with an IEP who is dysregulated, school building administrators should only request SRO law enforcement assistance after making reasonable efforts to comply with any de-escalation techniques described in the student’s BIP; and

SROs shall exercise force consistent with law and DCSO policy, and restraint and seclusion of students by SROs must be avoided to the greatest extent possible without endangering the safety of students and staff. SROs shall also make reasonable efforts to comply with de-escalation techniques described in a student’s BIP, if any, before employing restraint or seclusion against a student.

The school district and sheriff’s office released a statement, saying in part: “DCSO and DCSD value their continued partnership to protect the safety and well-being of all students attending school and look forward to continuing to implement these additional changes.”