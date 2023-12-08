DENVER (KDVR) — A business aimed at helping support Afghan women new to America is hosting a sale on Saturday for hand-sewn items.

Afghan Women’s Collective is hosting a holiday sale for hand-sewed items on Saturday, just in time for Christmas. The concept of the group is simple, but it’s been changing the lives of Afghan women in Denver.

Director of the collective Beth Finesilver told FOX31 how it all started.

“The business started two and a half years ago with the women who lived in our neighborhood as a way to help them settle into our society as newcomers and as a way to make money for the first time in their lives,” Finesilver said.

They will be selling items for everyone, from napkins to placemat sets, to dish towels and even bandanas for our four-legged friends.

But of course, this cause stretches far beyond pieces of fabric.

“They are still struggling to get used to our society and our culture and the different ways that we have and the need is still significant for them to be making money for their families both here and in Afghanistan,” Finesliver said.

The program funnels 90% of the profits back to the women, the first money they’ve ever made on their own after escaping Taliban rule — giving them a new sense of independence

The sale will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Celebration Church at 1650 South Birch St. Sellers will be accepting cash and Venmo for payment.