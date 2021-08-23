Afghan military translator in Aurora desperate to get family to the U.S.

DENVER (KDVR) — An Aurora man from Afghanistan is afraid his ties to the U.S. Military have put a target on his family’s back.

He is desperate to get them to the U.S. and is knocking on every door possible for help.

“I worked with U.S. troops from 2019 to 2016. Since then, I’ve been a lawful, permanent resident here in the United States,” said Mohammed, who served in Afghanistan as a translator before moving to the U.S. a few years ago.

We are protecting his identity because of concerns the Taliban may find his brother.

“My family got stuck in Afghanistan. They are in Kabul. Especially, I’m worried about my brother who worked with the same team of American troops back in Afghanistan I used to work with,” Mohammed said.

He is calling on U.S. lawmakers to look out for its allies, as these allies helped Americans over the years.

“Thousands of other Afghans stood side by side with the brave men and women with the uniform of the United States. And they promised us that if we risk our life to complete their mission, they would do whatever they can to help us and not abandon us,” Mohammed said.

As he gets closer to becoming a U.S. citizen, he feels time may be running out for his family left directly in harm’s way.

“It’s never a crime only to an individual. It is: if somebody does something, the whole family has to pay the price,” he said.

His goal is that his entire family can resettle in the U.S., saying he does not see an end to the Taliban takeover any time soon.