DENVER (KDVR) – The federally funded Denver-based program offering qualified families assistance toward getting affordable housing will soon be open to applicants in just over a month.

The timeframe, during which the public can submit an application to be considered for the Denver Housing Authority’s “Housing Choice Voucher, Section 8 Lottery,” will run from Sept. 15 to 16.

This program, offered up annually by the DHA, is a housing subsidy program funded by the federal government. The goal of this program is to help very low- to low-income families get the affordable housing they seek. This is achieved through the giving of subsidies meant to cover a portion of rent to make housing more affordable.

“The Housing Choice Lottery, which happens once per year, begins the application process for people who are interested in and eligible for affordable housing in Denver,” Loretta Owens, the director of housing choice voucher programs of Denver Housing Authority said. “With the number of individuals and families currently experiencing homelessness, we hope to house approximately 500 members of the community through this year’s lottery.”

Starting on Thursday, Sept. 15, all residents 18 and older can submit their application for a chance to be picked to take part in this subsidy program. Once the application process closes, the lottery numbers will be drawn and posted to DHA’s page.

If your lottery numbers are drawn, directions for applying for DHA’s HCV, Section 8 Program will be mailed to the chosen recipients with formal written notification that they are now eligible to enter the next phase of the program and can apply for subsidies.

To participate, applicants must:

Be 18 years of age or older

Be a U.S. citizen or an eligible immigrant

Have the legal capacity to enter into a lease under state and local law

Undergo a background check (All persons 18 or older)

Submit the social security number of the head and co-head of the household

Only submit one entry to the lottery

(If address change occurs) Report address change to DHA’s Front Door Occupancy and Admissions Department, located at 1401 Mariposa St.

Applicants should be aware that the submission process must be completed online through the use of a computer, tablet, or smartphone. Once completed, DHA suggests you print out the “Lottery number confirmation page” for your own records.

For those with limited access to one of these devices, the Denver Public Library offers computer access at their multiple locations.

Additionally, if you need to access a computer, DHA will be offering up two opportunity centers, located at Westwood Homes at 855 South Irving St. and North Lincoln Homes at 1401 Mariposa St., and are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those prohibited from participating in the lottery:

Anyone who is subject to a lifetime registration requirement under a state sex offender registration program

Anyone who has been convicted of manufacturing or producing methamphetamine in a public housing development or in Section 8 assisted property

So, if you are interested in applying for this program, keep in mind that the lottery opens up to submissions on Sept. 15.