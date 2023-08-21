LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Littleton-based and highly successful graphic artist will be one of 165 artists selling their work at the annual Affordable Arts Festival.

The term “starving artist” doesn’t quite fit Monte Moore. That’s because, well, he’s successful.

He’s a Colorado State University graduate in graphic design, but it seems creating art is in his DNA.

“I was in high school when I was sitting at the art table with other friends there. We were just having a discussion about it. I said, ‘I think this is what I want to do for a living,'” Moore said.

Pop culture is Moore’s bread and butter, but Western art is in his blood.

Of all the shows and galleries Moore’s creations have graced, the Affordable Arts Festival has not been one of them until now.

“Fantastic local reputation. A friend of mine, Bruce White, another local artist, just said this is a show you have to do. It’s the best show, not only for sales, but for great attendance,” Moore said.

Affordable Arts Festival in 12th year

Some 165 artists must feel the same way, as the festival is in its 12th year. It is the third-most popular arts festival in the United States. This is based on the sales ranking.

“We are selling more art in six hours than other shows are doing in three days at full price. We are at $150 (for the maximum asking price), and so it shows just how much art comes out of that show in six hours,” Affordable Arts Festival director Jim DeLutes said.

Types of art will include paintings, glass, clay, sculpture, metalwork, photography, mixed media, fiber and wood.

The Affordable Arts Festival is Sunday, Aug. 27, at Arapahoe Community College. Tickets are $12 for adults, and the show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids under age 12 are free.