Affidavit: Witnesses provide new details about shooting that wounded 2 during Aurora protest

Samuel Young is accused of firing a gun and hitting two people during a protest on I-225 in Aurora. (Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An arrest affidavit obtained by FOX31 and Channel 2 on Tuesday includes witness accounts recalling the shooting that left two people injured during a protest in Aurora on Saturday.

Samuel Young, 23, faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault. He’s accused of shooting at a Jeep Wrangler that drove through the protest after demonstrators blocked both directions of Interstate 225 near East Sixth Avenue.

Two protesters were wounded in the shooting: 21-year-old Joseph Quinton Sagrillo and 25-year-old Creyton Loud.

Sagrillo was shot in the leg; Loud was shot near his temple. Both survived.

The Jeep’s two occupants were not injured. According to the affidavit, the Jeep was driven by 27-year-old Kyle Faulkison. Its passenger was 27-year-old Gregory Goodenough.

The affidavit includes a number of witness accounts.

One man who was standing near Sagrillo told detectives that news helicopter footage shows both men in the median of I-225 about 50 to 100 yards north of the main group of protesters.

Footage from SkyFOX reportedly shows Sagrillo and a witness in the median of I-225.

Another witness — a woman — told investigators she was standing next to the man who shot at the Jeep, and that he used an “old-school Wild West gun,” the affidavit states.

The woman said that after the shooting, the suspect put the gun back in his pocket, entered a state of shock and collapsed onto the ground. She said she felt the man was “horrified at what he did,” the affidavit states.

The female witness said the suspect then emptied the rounds from his gun onto the grass next to the freeway. Investigators later found the rounds.

The woman said she encouraged the suspect to empty the rounds so he could not harm himself and that they could not be used by someone else.

According to the affidavit, a third witness said the suspect was not in danger of being struck by the Jeep.

Following the shooting, the Aurora Police Department released photos of a man they called a person of interest to the media.

After APD and local news outlets shared the photos, Young called police and identified himself as that person of interest. He said, “Yeah, I am the person,” according to the affidavit.

Two people who spoke with APD said they recognized Young as the man in the photo and that they knew him from their time at the University of Colorado Boulder, where Young was reportedly a “community advisor” in one of the dormitories.