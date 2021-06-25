Affidavit: Recorded conversation reveals Dane Kallungi’s involvement in Jepsy Kallungi’s disappearance

COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — Court documents state a recorded conversation between Dane Kallungi and his ex-wife led to his arrest in the disappearance and assumed death of Jepsy Kallungi.

Kallungi is being charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested in New Mexico earlier this month, and awaits extradition.

Dane and Jepsy were married in 2017 and were still together at the time of Jepsy’s death, though at one point they considered divorce, per court records.

According to an arrest affidavit, on March 20, 2019, Jepsy Kallungi’s Facebook page went silent. Family and friends became concerned, took action, and contacted the Colorado Springs Police Department.

A welfare check was conducted at the couple’s apartment off of La Salle Street on April 4, 2019; investigators were later told management at the complex had not seen Jepsy in weeks.

Police later interviewed Dane Kallungi, later describing him as “nervous” during their exchange. He said his wife left due to their marital problems.

According to documents, Dane later ended gym memberships based in Colorado Springs, terminated his apartment lease, and moved to California.

Investigators obtained cell phone records, which indicated the couple’s phones had pinged cell towers in the Cripple Creek area after Jepsy’s disappearance.

On April 26, 2019, police went to San Diego and executed a search warrant and obtained items belonging to Dane. A Mirandized interview was conducted and, after police confronted him with cell phone records, Dane invoked his Fifth Amendment rights.

On March 23, 2021, Dane Kallungi’s ex-wife, Alaine Kallungi, reached out to investigators and told them he’d recently confessed to her about his involvement in Jepsy’s murder.

On April 3, 2021, CSPD was granted consent and recorded a conversation between Alaine and Dane. Dane made multiple incriminating statements during that call. Kallungi said on March 20th, 2019, he grabbed Jepsy and “tried stopping the words from coming out of her mouth.”

Jepsy’s body has not been found, but investigators revealed they believe she died due to strangulation.

>>> To read the entire affidavit click here

It’s unclear how long the recorded conversation lasted, but Dane told his ex-wife he went out to a remote area in Teller County and buried Jespy’s body after digging a grave for hours.

Dane is currently detained in New Mexico and recently waived extradition. During the course of their investigation, police also learned Dane was abusive towards his ex-wife.