DENVER (KDVR) — You are not going to want to miss a thing. For one last time, the Grammy award-winning rock legends of Aerosmith will grace the stage at Ball Arena for their farewell “PEACE OUT” tour.

After 50 years and 10 world tours, Aerosmith announced the dates of their last shows on Monday.

In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

Steven Tyler, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joe Perry will hit the stage at Ball Arena on Nov. 19 with special guest The Black Crowes. Drummer Joey Kramer will be absent from this tour while he focuses on his family and health, according to the band. John Douglas will play in his place.

The final tour comes at a time when the band says they are ready to let go. Perry believes the time to say goodbye is now, especially with every founding band member over the age of 70. Tyler, 75, is the oldest in the group.

The once-in-a-lifetime show will celebrate all five decades of Aerosmith hits.

“THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio,” said Live Nation in a press release.

If you are ready to open “Pandoara’s Box” one more time, head over to Ticketmaster on May 5. General sale will start on Friday at 10 a.m.

The tour is also offering a variety of VIP packages and experiences that include reserved tickets and photo-ops with the band members. For information on these exclusive tickets, visit Aerosmith’s website.

Their farewell tour will run for 40 dates before ending in Canada on Jan. 26, 2024.