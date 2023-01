ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A snowstorm caused dangerous driving conditions across Colorado from Tuesday night until Thursday morning.

The Colorado State Patrol station in Limon said there were at least nine commercial motor vehicles and 12 cars involved in a pileup on Interstate 70 near Strasburg.

A portion of the interstate remained closed on Thursday morning.

Here is a look at the photos from SkyFOX on Thursday morning:

SkyFOX shows crashes along I-70 after Jan. 18 snowstorm (KDVR)

SkyFOX shows crashes along I-70 after Jan. 18 snowstorm (KDVR)

SkyFOX shows crashes along I-70 after Jan. 18 snowstorm (KDVR)

SkyFOX shows crashes along I-70 after Jan. 18 snowstorm (KDVR)

SkyFOX shows crashes along I-70 after Jan. 18 snowstorm (KDVR)

SkyFOX shows crashes along I-70 after Jan. 18 snowstorm (KDVR)

SkyFOX shows crashes along I-70 after Jan. 18 snowstorm (KDVR)

SkyFOX shows crashes along I-70 after Jan. 18 snowstorm (KDVR)

SkyFOX shows crashes along I-70 after Jan. 18 snowstorm (KDVR)

SkyFOX shows crashes along I-70 after Jan. 18 snowstorm (KDVR)

SkyFOX shows crashes along I-70 after Jan. 18 snowstorm (KDVR)

SkyFOX shows crashes along I-70 after Jan. 18 snowstorm (KDVR)

SkyFOX shows crashes along I-70 after Jan. 18 snowstorm (KDVR)

SkyFOX shows crashes along I-70 after Jan. 18 snowstorm (KDVR)

No injuries were reported in the crash.