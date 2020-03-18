Advisory issued for missing ‘endangered’ 5-year-old Crowley County girl

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — The Crowley County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered missing advisory Wednesday for 5-year-old Anita Attebery.

She was last seen on March 13 in the area of Interstate 25 and Highway 50 in Pueblo.

Anita was wearing a purple puff jacket, blue pants and pink shoes. She is believed to be with John Attebery, using an unknown method of transportation.

Anita is described as white and about 3 feet, 9 inches tall. She weighs roughly 41 pounds.

John, 33, is described as white and about 6 feet, 6 inches tall. He weighs roughly 275 pounds.

Authorities did not disclose the relationship between the two individuals.

The child suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

If either parties are seen, please call 911.