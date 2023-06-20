DENVER (KDVR) — June 21 is the first day of summer, and it’s starting to feel more like it in Colorado as of late.

During this busy pool season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said child drownings are the leading cause of unintentional death among children ages 1 to 4 years old.

Experts said drowning deaths are 100% preventable.

Child drownings by the numbers

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s latest data showed nearly 400 children under the age of 15 drown each year.

According to No More Under, you’re less likely, by 88%, to drown if you have strong swimming skills.

The National Downing Prevention Alliance said that 88% of child drownings occur with at least one adult present.

Mother raising awareness after drowning death of son

One mother who lost her 3-year-old son to drowning is using her grief to save others.

Chezik Tsunoda started an organization called No More Under which is dedicated to saving lives through water safety education, legislation, and increasing equitable access to swimming lessons.

Tsunoda’s son drowned in a backyard pool. She said it happened quickly.

“I don’t really know what happened. He was playing on the steps and then the next moment, he was facedown in the pool. So you know, all I can remember really is when the first responders arrived, they did CPR for a very long time,” said Tsunoda. “We did get him to the hospital, but he did not make it. So it’s quick. It’s quiet. It happens in many different places, whether that’s the pool, open water or a bathtub, it can happen in inches of water.”

She emphasizes that drowning is quiet, it’s not the loud splashing that happens in the movies.

However, she is directing her own film called “Drowning in Silence,” it’s a documentary that chronicles her quest for healing and understanding by interviewing other parents as well.

Tips to keep kids safe around water

Have an adult as the designated water watcher

“Supervision is key. It’s a critical part of keeping your child safe. We want to start with designating an adult water watcher to keep their eye on the children at all times in and around any body of water. This person should not be distracted, not reading a book, not looking at their cell phone. They should only be watching the kids, and it’s important to maybe pass that duty on to another adult in increments so that you really are focused and not distracted,” said Nikki Fleming with the CPSC.

2. Use a life jacket, not an inflatable floatation device

Experts recommend a Coast Guard-approved life jacket that fits well, even in pools.

“Ultimately, anything that you need to blow up is a toy and should not be used as a life-saving device,” said Tsunoda.

They equate wearing a life jacket to buckling your seatbelt or using a car seat. You wouldn’t allow your kid to ride in the car without it and you don’t them in the water without a life jacket.

3. Reach, throw, don’t go!

Especially in open water, reach, throw, don’t go!

“Remember to reach while holding on to something, throw anything that is floatable that can help them stay above water, but the biggest picture, don’t go unless you are trained as a lifeguard to save another person. So many times people are drowning, others go to try to save the drowning person and they drown themselves,” Tsunoda said.

4. Learn CPR

Experts recommend all adults get trained in CPR for adults and kids because that skill can be critical when seconds count.

5. Enroll your kids in swim lessons

“The CPSC’s report showed stark racial disparities in our child drowning data. Out of the data where we saw about 62% where race was known, 21% involved African American children. So CPSC is committed to eliminating these racial disparities and empowering all families to practice water safety steps each and every time they’re in and around that water,” Fleming said.