DENVER (KDVR) — AdventHealth Porter, a hospital in Denver, announced Monday afternoon that it had temporarily suspended all services and was closed to new patients due to a lack of hot water and heat from a failed boiler.

The emergency department at the hospital was also closed.

The hospital, which is located in the 2500 block of South Downing Street, was in the process of rescheduling all surgeries, and procedures scheduled from Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Local EMS agencies were working with the hospital to transport patients to nearby facilities.

According to AdventHealth, the outage does not include the medical office buildings at 850 and 950 E Harvard Ave.

AdventHealth said an emergency boiler was on the way and would be installed as soon as possible.

The hospital was also working to determine staffing needs for the near future.